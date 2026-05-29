Philippine, Thai armies strengthen ties at 11th Steering Group Meeting

The Thai delegation was led by Maj. Gen. Tawin Thesanathum, deputy director general of the Royal Thai Army Directorate of Operations, who paid a courtesy call on Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete before the formal discussions.

Nafarrete said the Philippine Army remains committed to expanding its network and sharing military expertise with like-minded organizations such as the Royal Thai Army.

The cooperation is anchored on the 1997 Memorandum of Understanding on Military Cooperation and the Army-to-Army Terms of Reference, which guide defense engagement between the Philippines and Thailand.

The Philippine Army said the Steering Group Meeting continues to play a key role in strengthening professional ties and enhancing collaboration between the two Southeast Asian armed forces.