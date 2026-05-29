Peñalosa pays close attention to Llover

The winner of this fight gets clearance to fight for the International Boxing Federation bantamweight crown of Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.

It is for that reason that Peñalosa is devoting so much time, effort and energy in helping Llover reach optimum condition come fight night at the Aichi Sky Expo.

While he won’t be giving out instructions in the corner as that task falls on the shoulders of his elder brother Carl Peñalosa Jr. and Dindo Campo, Gerry swears a perfect strategy is needed to get the job done.

“We are always exchanging notes. Everyone’s doing their share,” said Gerry, noting that Angeletti is highly-skilled.

But if there is one thing Gerry believes will change the complexion of the bout, it would be in Llover’s ability to inflict pain and punishment.

“Kenneth’s bringing in a lot of pain,” added Peñalosa, who won world titles at super-fly and bantamweight during his heyday.

The Llover-Angeletti match is one of seven fights taking place, including two others that feature Filipinos Johnriel Casimero and Vince Paras.

Casimero meets Mexican Luis Nery while Paras faces Japanese Aoi Yokoyama.