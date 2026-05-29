Parañaque's top 3 most wanted fugitive nabbed

Operatives of the warrant and subpoena section of Parañaque City Police Station arrested alias Vergel, a 40-year-old male listed as the top 3 station-level most wanted person for the month of June 2026, at about 12:15 p.m. on 29 May in Primavera, Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City.

The accused was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5(B), Article III of Republic Act No. 7610, otherwise known as the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act,” particularly involving acts of lascivious conduct.

The warrant, docketed under Criminal Case No. 2026-0605, was issued by Judge Marie Grace Javier-Ibay of Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 194, with recommended bail fixed at P200,000.

Following his arrest, the accused was properly informed of his constitutional rights in a language known and understood by him.

He is currently under the custody of the Parañaque City Police Station custodial facility pending the formal return of the warrant to the issuing court.