Mobile lab finds degraded soil in Southern Leyte farms

The assessment marked the first deployment of the Mobile Soil Laboratory in Southern Leyte and was carried out with support from the Bureau of Soils and Water Management and participating local government units.

The Regional Soil Laboratory and MSL teams analyzed 238 soil samples submitted by farmers and 60 samples from Soil Health Monitoring Sites across the three municipalities.

Results showed that Hinundayan recorded the most alarming findings, with low nutrient levels and predominantly "red zone" classifications, indicating very poor soil health.

Following the release of the results, farmers pledged to adopt more sustainable and cost-efficient farming methods. Municipal agriculture officers in Silago and Hinunangan encouraged farmers to use organic soil amendments such as rice hull and poultry manure instead of relying heavily on synthetic fertilizers, which may further increase soil acidity.

Agriculture officials also called for stronger collaboration with farmers and greater promotion of locally available organic fertilizers to help restore soil fertility.

Following the initial rollout, the Mobile Soil Laboratory is scheduled to expand its operations to the municipalities of Bontoc, Sogod, Tomas Oppus, and Malitbog.