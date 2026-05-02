DA deploys mobile soil laboratory in Central Luzon

The deployment of the Mobile Soil Laboratory will also visit other towns of Bataan to ensure more farmers get the services of soil testing and technical support from the mobile laboratory.

Janine Samelo, Chemist II, said that the program aims to push the 3 A’s of Soil Health—Accessible, Available, and Accurate Solutions.

Nesalyn Cataquis, Science Research Specialist I, discussed the importance of Soil Analysis, Soil Sampling, and Soil Health, as well as hands-on training on STK.

The training emphasized the proper testing of soil samples to get the correct and accurate results that would serve as basis from proper usage of fertilizer and proper care for the soil.

Mobile Laboratory is a 10-wheeler truck that has the capacity to analyze 42 soil parameters in the area.

This was provided by the Bureau of Soils and Water Management under the National Soil Health Program.

Thru this program, the production of results and recommendations to farmers are now more efficient, removing the need to take the soil sample to a laboratory far from their farm land.