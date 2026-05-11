NorMin strengthens disaster readiness, inclusive governance

At the VIP Hotel, representatives from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) underwent a three-day Emergency Operations Center training.

The program focused on incident coordination, information management, and inter-agency collaboration through practical simulations.

A second, four-day training focused on Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA). This program aims to ensure the region can quickly and accurately evaluate disaster impacts to guide recovery efforts.

Antonio Sugarol, OCD-10 regional director and RDRRMC chairperson, said the training was a direct response to challenges faced during a major weather event that hit Iligan City.

“When we formed our regional RDANA teams, some agencies were unable to send representatives,” Sugarol said. “With this training, we hope to ensure that agencies now have their own trained personnel, so that similar gaps will not happen again.”

In Iligan City, the City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) approved two resolutions on 8 April to strengthen resilience and protect vulnerable indigenous communities.

The first measure adopts the Bridging Boundaries Program, which supports indigenous governance and leadership.

The second resolution institutionalizes the Early Warning and Early Response Program to bolster community safety systems.

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao, who chairs the CPOC, said the initiatives prioritize community-led decision-making.

“Decision-making is better when it comes from the members of the community so that they are on board and empowered,” Siao said.

Maida Daniot, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Iligan, said the programs will also focus on peacebuilding and the strict implementation of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent process for indigenous peoples.

City Administrator Darwin Manubag noted that the city is working with the German development agency GIZ to resolve boundary disputes among indigenous groups, such as the Higaonon community in Barangay Rogongon.

“We are strengthening our mechanisms to address boundary-related disputes through peacebuilding,” Manubag said. “It allows us to manage resources together based on a framework of shared responsibility.”