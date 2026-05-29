Makati rolls out midyear Blu Card cash payouts

For more than 8,000 senior citizens who lack access to digital wallets, the city will conduct manual, onsite payouts at designated venues across 23 barangays from 3 to 10 June.

“We have made sure that no qualified beneficiary will be left out because of lack of access to an e-wallet,” Binay said, adding that the initiative ensures all qualified seniors receive the benefits intended for them.

The mayor cited that while the city continues to adopt digital innovations to improve efficiency, it remains flexible by providing alternative distribution methods for disadvantaged constituents.

The schedule for the manual barangay payouts has been posted on the city’s official Facebook page.

Binay urged Blu Card holders using the mobile wallet option to ensure their accounts are active and properly registered to avoid transaction delays.

Beneficiaries who miss their scheduled onsite payout dates can claim their incentives from 11 June and between 15 and 18 June at the Makati City Hall Cash Division.