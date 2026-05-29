Makati releases P356M in mid-year cash aid for 59,000 seniors

“We have made sure that no qualified beneficiary will be left out because of lack of access to an e-wallet. Lahat makakatanggap ng kanilang mid-year incentive, wala pong mapagkakaitan. Alam po nating inaasahan ito ng ating mga seniorito at seniorita, kaya’t dapat lamang na matanggap nila ang benepisyong inilaan namin para sa kanila,” Binay said.

The mayor said schedules for manual payouts have been posted on the city's official Facebook page, My Makati. Distribution in the city's 23 barangays will run from 3 to 10 June.

“Even as we embrace digital innovations to improve efficiency and transparency, we need to be flexible and provide alternative means of access to our constituents, especially those who are disadvantaged,” Binay said.

Senior citizens with registered and validated GCash accounts have begun receiving their incentives directly. Unclaimed benefits may still be collected on 11 June and from 15 to 18 June at the Cash Division on the third floor of Makati City Hall Building 1.

Binay said the city remains committed to supporting its elderly residents through programs that promote their welfare and quality of life.

“Our senior citizens have played an important role in the growth and progress of Makati. Through this cash incentive program, we hope to give back and provide meaningful support for their daily needs and well-being,” she said.