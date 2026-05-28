Makati to release senior citizens’ cash incentives via GCash

Senior citizens with registered and verified GCash accounts will begin receiving their cash incentives starting Thursday, the city government announced.
In an advisory, authorities said beneficiaries must ensure that their accounts in the financial platform GCash are active and fully verified to avoid delays in the release of funds.
“Inaabisuhan po ang lahat ng senior citizens na may rehistrado at verified na GCash account na matatanggap ninyo ang inyong incentive simula Mayo 28, 2026,” the advisory stated.
The city emphasized that only verified accounts will be accommodated in the initial batch of payouts.
Officials also urged beneficiaries to check account status ahead of the distribution period, warning that inactive or unverified accounts may result in processing delays.
Residents seeking clarification or assistance may coordinate with the Makati Social Welfare Department.