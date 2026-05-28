Makati to release senior citizens’ cash incentives via GCash

Senior citizens with registered and verified GCash accounts will begin receiving their cash incentives starting Thursday, the city government announced.

In an advisory, authorities said beneficiaries must ensure that their accounts in the financial platform GCash are active and fully verified to avoid delays in the release of funds.

“Inaabisuhan po ang lahat ng senior citizens na may rehistrado at verified na GCash account na matatanggap ninyo ang inyong incentive simula Mayo 28, 2026,” the advisory stated.