La Trinidad creates autism management body

The municipal government noted that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a lifelong developmental condition affecting neurodevelopment, communication, social interaction, and behavior, requiring coordinated support from both government and non-government sectors.

The LT-AMAB is tasked with several specific duties and responsibilities. The board will formulate long-term local plans, programs, and policies centered on early screening, diagnosis, education, intervention, and economic empowerment. It will also establish and maintain a secure, localized database of individuals diagnosed with ASD in La Trinidad to assist in resource allocation, ensuring full compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The board is also mandated to spearhead annual campaigns, including World Autism Awareness Day and National Autism Consciousness Week, promoting neurodiversity acceptance and eliminating social stigma across local schools, workplaces, and barangays. Capacity-building initiatives will be organized, providing training programs and workshops on early signs and behavioral interventions for parents, teachers, day-care workers, and Barangay Health Workers.

The special body will ensure commitments to multi-sectoral collaboration and regulatory oversight. The LT-AMAB will partner with private clinics, academic institutions, and national agencies to facilitate inclusive education, affordable therapy services, and technical-vocational training for transition-age youth. The board will also monitor the implementation of local ordinances and national laws that protect the rights of individuals on the autism spectrum within the municipality.