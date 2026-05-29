JRI opposes Senate virtual participation proposal

“Virtual or remote participation may appear convenient, but when applied to quorum, debate, and voting, it directly affects the legitimacy of Senate action,” JRI said.

The organization stressed that remote participation is not merely a technical issue but a constitutional matter that could affect the integrity of legislative and impeachment proceedings.

JRI warned that technology cannot automatically guarantee the safeguards embedded in Senate rules, particularly on transparency, accountability and legally sufficient decision-making.

The group also raised concerns over the possible implications of virtual participation on the ongoing impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

Under Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, the Senate sitting as an impeachment court follows rules distinct from ordinary plenary procedures, JRI noted.

“The procedural stakes are especially serious in the context of the ongoing impeachment trial,” the organization said.

It added that any changes affecting impeachment proceedings cannot simply be introduced through regular plenary amendments and warned against procedural actions that could violate the constitutional framework governing impeachment cases.

JRI also pointed to growing public concern that proposed rule changes may benefit specific individuals rather than strengthen the institution as a whole.

“A Senate perceived as allowing its rules to be shaped by political circumstance weakens its own claim to govern under the rule of law,” the group said.

The organization said any procedural reforms must undergo full deliberation, follow proper constitutional processes and withstand public scrutiny before being adopted.

“The Senate’s authority rests on public trust,” JRI said. “Procedures that cannot withstand scrutiny should not be adopted.”