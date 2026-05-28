Young Zoleta sustains family’s winning tradition

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Nike Zoleta made the most out of his Palarong Pambansa debut as he clinched a bronze medal in the elementary boys’ lawn tennis singles last Thursday at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex here.
The 11-year-old nephew of four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Bien and Bambi Zoleta made it all the way to the semifinals before bowing to Val Ian Gairano of Central Visayas, 2-8, to settle for a podium finish.
Still, the young Zoleta, who represents CALABARZON, said he enjoyed his first ever stint in one of the biggest and most prestigious grassroots tournaments in the country backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.
“I had fun. My opponents are tough as well,” said Zoleta, a Grade 6 student at Metro Lucena Integrated Learning Center after clinching a medal that formally extended their family’s rich sports legacy. His father, Karl, also played lawn tennis at College of Saint Benilde in the National Collegiate Athletic Association before venturing into coaching at the family-owned Zoleta Tennis Center in Lucena City.
“Back then, my family would tell me stories of how Tita Bien and Tita Bambi would often join the competition against one another.”
He added that he truly enjoyed his first Palaro experience as he gained a closer look at the level of competition as well as the amount of preparation, determination and grit of the best athletes in the elementary and secondary divisions.
“It’s been great. There are a lot of places I can go and spots to eat after my matches,” Zoleta said.
Despite being a rookie in Palaro, Zoleta displayed a lot of promise. He opened his campaign on a high note after escaping Hamza Casan of BARMM, 8-7, in the Round of 64 before prevailing over Leonardo Manio III of the National Capital Region, 8-5, in the Last 32.
Then, he eked out an 8-5 win over Prince Yuki Miñosa of SOCSKSARGEN in the Round of 16 before pulling off an 8-7 victory over Javin Qubido of Northern Mindanao in the quarterfinal to secure a podium finish.
His father said he felt a different kind of pride seeing his son thrive in his first-ever Palaro after years of calling the shots for his sisters in the 2000s.
“I’m so proud as a parent and a coach. He showed class in his wins, and he gave his all despite the loss,” said Karl, who traveled to this northern Mindanao province with his wife, Amanda, to personally guide Nike’s Palarong debut.
“Coaching your own child is twice as hard than coaching my sisters. The expectations are higher.”
The elder Zoleta said they will use this year’s Palaro as a base to help him overcome pressure and develop mental toughness in future tournaments.
“It will only give Nike a big boost since the pressure in competing in the Palaro is different. He will have a different outlook once we go back home for training,” Karl said.
“Unlike in the bigger tournaments where you would usually play for yourself and your family, here teammates and teachers are cheering you on in your games and that can add pressure.”