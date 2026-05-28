Young Zoleta sustains family’s winning tradition

Despite being a rookie in Palaro, Zoleta displayed a lot of promise. He opened his campaign on a high note after escaping Hamza Casan of BARMM, 8-7, in the Round of 64 before prevailing over Leonardo Manio III of the National Capital Region, 8-5, in the Last 32.

Then, he eked out an 8-5 win over Prince Yuki Miñosa of SOCSKSARGEN in the Round of 16 before pulling off an 8-7 victory over Javin Qubido of Northern Mindanao in the quarterfinal to secure a podium finish.

His father said he felt a different kind of pride seeing his son thrive in his first-ever Palaro after years of calling the shots for his sisters in the 2000s.

“I’m so proud as a parent and a coach. He showed class in his wins, and he gave his all despite the loss,” said Karl, who traveled to this northern Mindanao province with his wife, Amanda, to personally guide Nike’s Palarong debut.

“Coaching your own child is twice as hard than coaching my sisters. The expectations are higher.”

The elder Zoleta said they will use this year’s Palaro as a base to help him overcome pressure and develop mental toughness in future tournaments.

“It will only give Nike a big boost since the pressure in competing in the Palaro is different. He will have a different outlook once we go back home for training,” Karl said.

“Unlike in the bigger tournaments where you would usually play for yourself and your family, here teammates and teachers are cheering you on in your games and that can add pressure.”