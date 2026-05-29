Ivana Alawi helps viral jeepney driver with cash, livelihood aid

Roberto, known online as “Tatay Roberto,” caught the attention of netizens after his struggles to make ends meet despite his age were shared online. In response, Alawi reportedly provided P30,000 in cash assistance and a P50,000 sari-sari store package to help improve his family's financial situation.

The elderly driver became emotional upon receiving the assistance, saying the support would allow him and his wife to buy much-needed medicines. Reports also said Alawi personally accompanied Tatay Roberto to Bulacan to reunite with his wife and helped secure additional support, including groceries, medical assistance, and an electric tricycle to strengthen his livelihood.

Social media users praised the actress for her swift response and generosity, with many commending her efforts to use her platform to help people in need. Alawi is widely known for charity-focused content that highlights acts of giving and assistance to ordinary Filipinos facing hardships.