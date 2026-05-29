Imee to Bongbong: Don't meddle in Senate's business

Her remarks came after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. weighed in on the contentious proposal to allow senators to attend sessions and cast votes through videoconferencing rather than being physically present in the Senate.

The President opposed the proposal being pushed by the Senate majority bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and his allies, arguing that it would allow Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to participate in proceedings despite being wanted by the International Criminal Court.

President Marcos described dela Rosa as a “fugitive from justice” and said he should not be allowed to take part in Senate sessions unless he is physically present.

The President’s comments drew criticism from Senator Marcos, who accused the administration of interfering in the Senate’s internal affairs and targeting members of the majority bloc.

She cited the cases involving dela Rosa and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who was ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan on Friday over his alleged involvement in a flood control kickback scheme.

“The timing of these cases and the attempt by the minority, who are, by the way, openly aligned with the administration, to block online participation by senators make it very clear that the cases against Jinggoy and other majority senators are not about justice or accountability. It is about the desperation of the administration to hold on to power,” she said.

Earlier this week, Marcos alleged that Malacañang, the House of Representatives, and members of the Senate minority were working together to advance constitutional amendments that would extend the President’s term and derail Vice President Sara Duterte’s political ambitions.

The President and minority senators have denied the allegations.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a member of the minority bloc, said opposition to online voting should not be interpreted as an effort to prevent certain senators from participating in the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte.

“One remedy is for the impeachment court to ask the Sandiganbayan or any court to which their cases would be assigned for leave of court and, if granted, order the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology or their custodians to escort them to the Senate so they may participate in the impeachment trial. The senator-judges will be physically present,” Lacson said in a radio interview.

The dispute stems from a proposed amendment to Senate rules that would allow senators, under certain circumstances, to participate in sessions remotely. The measure failed to advance on Tuesday after minority lawmakers staged a walkout in protest.