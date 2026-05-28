Senate minority threatens SC showdown

Bringing the matter to the SC was suggested by former Senate president Franklin Drilon, who accused the majority bloc of abusing its power by rushing the proposed amendment without first tackling it at the committee level.

Initially, Senator Rodante Marcoleta introduced an amendment to Rule 14, Section 41 of the Senate Rules on 11 May. However, Senator Kiko Pangilinan argued that the motion had already lapsed and that the one raised on Tuesday must take precedence.

The proposed amendment seeking to allow senators — for justifiable reasons — to participate in sessions remotely failed to materialize on Tuesday after the minority lawmakers walked out in protest.

Railroading?

They accused the majority of “railroading” the process, which was seen as a veiled attempt to allow the online participation of their colleagues — Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva — who are likely to face arrest.

Under the Senate rules, virtual participation is allowed only during a “force majeure” or unexpected and uncontrollable circumstances like emergencies and health crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The disrupted discussion is expected to continue on Monday, 1 June, with Lacson saying they are gearing up for a prolonged debate.

With Dela Rosa in hiding and a warrant looming against Estrada, there is a high chance that the majority and minority members will be tied at an 11-all vote on Monday. Lacson said they will not hesitate to walk out again to deliberately stop the proceedings due to a lack of quorum.

“They cannot force the resolution to be adopted on the floor if there’s no quorum. So we may also do that again. The minority leader will be left on the floor to question the quorum, a repeat of what happened last Tuesday,” he said.

Cayetano’s insistence on dividing the house for a vote despite the vehement objections prompted the minority to walk out of the session hall, leaving only Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto behind. The lack of quorum forced Sotto to call for an adjournment, effectively halting the majority’s plan to amend the rules.