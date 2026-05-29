Hotel Okura Manila unveils Father’s Day dining offers

At Yawaragi, guests can enjoy the Father’s Day Kisetsu Buffet on 21 June during lunch and dinner for P3,500++ per person. The buffet will feature a Dijon-herbed roasted Sherwagyu A5 Japanese Chuck Eye Roll alongside a selection of Japanese specialties. Fathers dining on the day will also receive a complimentary Father’s Day cocktail and an engraved whisky glass courtesy of Tamnavulin.

Meanwhile, Yamazato will offer a range of Father’s Day menus from 15 to 21 June. The Father’s Day Obento Kaiseki will be available for lunch and dinner at P4,500++ per person, while the Father’s Day Teppan Kaiseki will be served during dinner for P7,000++ per person.

Guests seeking a premium dining experience may also opt for the Father’s Day Sushi Omakase, available from 17 to 21 June at P12,000++ per person.

Complementing the dining offers is the hotel’s Father’s Day Pastry Boutique collection, available from 8 to 21 June. The selection includes desserts inspired by classic liqueur flavors, such as Bourbon Caramel Coffee Crunch Cake, Almond Liqueur Chocolate Bar, Rum Coffee Chocolate Bar and Bourbon Hazelnut Chocolate Bar, with prices starting at P350 nett.

Hotel Okura Manila said the Father’s Day campaign aims to bring families together through shared dining experiences while celebrating the contributions of fathers and father figures.

Hotel Okura Manila is part of Okura Nikko Hotels, which operates 81 hotels across 12 countries and regions. The property is located within Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.