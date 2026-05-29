Hoey bounces back from opening bogey, shoots 68

At the top of the leaderboard, Alex Smalley found himself right back in contention, just two weeks after finishing third-round leader at the PGA Championship before settling for second place.

Smalley, still searching for his first PGA TOUR victory, carded one of 12 bogey-free rounds of 5-under 65 on Thursday. He is part of a large group sitting just one shot behind six first-round leaders.

Lee Hodges, who played through a two-hour weather delay, closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth but still finished with a 64 alongside reigning US Open champion J.J. Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Tom Kim, and Matt McCarty. McCarty had briefly joined the leaders after birdying No. 9 from two groups ahead.

It marked the second-most players tied for the 18-hole lead at Colonial, behind only the eight-way tie in 2022.

Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman, Jordan Smith, Ricky Castillo, and Luke Clanton also shot 65s without a bogey, joining Smalley in the chasing pack. Another group at 5 under included 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland and eight-time TOUR winner Billy Horschel.

There were 13 players at 4 under, leaving 31 players within two shots of the lead at Hogan’s Alley. Defending champion Ben Griffin opened with a 2-under 68.