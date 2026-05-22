Hoey keeps pace with bogey-free 67

Rico Hoey made a steady start at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson on Thursday, carding a bogey-free 4-under-par 67 at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas to stay within striking distance of the leaders.

The Fil-American leaned on a sharp short game throughout the round, going a perfect 5-of-5 in scrambling to rank first in the category after the opening day.

Hoey picked up birdies on three of the course’s par-5 holes and kept mistakes off his card in an impressive all-around performance.

He trails early leader Taylor Moore by five shots after the American fired a career-best 9-under 62. Brooks Koepka and Jesper Svensson sit one shot behind Moore after matching 63s.