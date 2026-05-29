Halo-halo elevated to royal feast level

According to the President, he learned the Imperial Couple liked the halo-halo the Philippine Embassy served to them on a previous occasion.

“So we searched for the best halo-halo maker here in Tokyo and sent it to them. However, they cannot eat food that the royal chef does not prepare. So our gift to them when we arrived at the Imperial Palace were glasses for halo-halo and the long spoons. And during the farewell call today (Friday), we also gave them the recipe for halo-halo for the royal chef to prepare for them,” Marcos said.

Royal connection

Aside from the enduring ties between the Philippines and Japan, the halo-halo could be the Philippines’ connection to the Japanese Royal Family.

Apart from the visit to the Imperial Palace, the First Couple, along with some Cabinet members, graced the state banquet on Thursday hosted by Their Majesties.

“So grateful to Their Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, for hosting such a beautiful State Banquet at the Imperial Palace. There was so much warmth in the room and such a genuine sense of friendship between our countries,” the First Lady wrote on her Facebook page.

“As a Filipino, it makes me proud to see how deeply connected the Philippines and Japan have become through the years, not just through diplomacy, but through people, trust, and shared respect. Arigatou gozaimasu!” Mrs. Marcos added.

Further, the First Lady expressed her thanks to Their Majesties for bestowing upon her a Japanese distinction.

“Receiving the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown is a distinction I accept with sincere gratitude and humility. It reflects the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Japan. Grateful for the opportunity to represent the Filipino people and strengthen the ties that continue to bring our nations closer,” she said.