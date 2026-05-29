Halo-halo diplomacy: Marcos shares Filipino dessert recipe with Japan royals

The President said he learned that the imperial couple had become fans of halo-halo after tasting the dessert during a previous engagement hosted by the Philippine Embassy in Japan.

“So, we searched for the best halo-halo maker here in Tokyo and sent it to them. However, they cannot eat food that is not prepared by the Royal chef. So, our gift to them when we arrived in the Imperial Palace was glasses for halo-halo and the long spoon. And during the Farewell Call today (Friday), we also gave them the recipe of halo-halo for the chef to prepare it for them,” Marcos said.

The President said halo-halo has become a unique connection between the Philippines and the Japanese royal family, complementing the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

Apart from visiting the Imperial Palace, the First Couple and several Cabinet members attended the state banquet hosted by Their Majesties on Thursday.

“So grateful to Their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako for hosting such a beautiful State Banquet at the Imperial Palace. There was so much warmth in the room and such a genuine sense of friendship between our countries,” Araneta-Marcos wrote on Facebook.

“As a Filipino, it makes me proud to see how deeply connected the Philippines and Japan have become through the years, not just through diplomacy, but through people, trust, and shared respect. Arigatou gozaimasu!” she added.

The First Lady also expressed gratitude for receiving the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown, a distinction bestowed by Japan.

“Receiving the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown is a distinction I accept with sincere gratitude and humility. It reflects the enduring friendship between the Philippines and Japan — a bond shaped by trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations through the years.

“Grateful for the opportunity to represent the Filipino people and strengthen the ties that continue to bring our nations closer,” she said.

President Marcos, meanwhile, received the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, one of Japan's highest and most prestigious honors.