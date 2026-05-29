From statesmanship to self preservation

Consider the cast: Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a fugitive from an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, now in “hiding,” while Senator Robin Padilla — himself a person of interest for allegedly helping Bato escape — openly pleads for a rule change so his colleague can vote without risking arrest.

Meanwhile, Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Joel Villanueva face potential detention over flood control anomalies. These are not guardians of democracy — they are men navigating their own legal peril, and their votes have suddenly become indispensable to a majority bloc that cannot afford to lose a single one.

The math is telling. The acquittal of Vice President Sara Duterte would require only nine votes of the 24-member Senate, while her conviction would need 16. With three majority senators facing incapacitation, the push to let them vote remotely is less about legislative efficiency and more about jury-rigging the impeachment court.

As former Senate President Franklin Drilon warned, this “tyranny of the majority” kills free discourse. When Senator Kiko Pangilinan asked if the rule was “for Senator Bato, who is not here,” the answer was self-evident.

The procedural violations compound the moral crisis. Proposed on 11 May, then objected to and referred to committee, the measure was still forced on the floor on 26 May — bypassing the very review process designed to prevent precisely this kind of ad hoc manipulation.

The minority’s walkout to break the quorum was a desperate but necessary act, the only remaining parliamentary weapon against a majority willing to rewrite the rules to protect one of their own.

Can the people still hope to see the Senate perform its duties with objectivity? Because power-obsessed politicians are not usually selflessly driven for the common good — small chance of that happening. Still, who could say with absolute certainty? The Senate will rise above itself only when the senators face electoral consequences for this kind of institutional degradation.

There are still voices of conscience in the chamber — Hontiveros, Aquino, Pangilinan, Lacson, Sotto, to name a very few — who are the minority. Until the senators remember that their first duty is to the Constitution, and not to any one person charged with impeachable offenses or to their self-preservation, the “home of statesmen” will remain a house divided against itself.