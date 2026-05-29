Fisherman saves wounded eagle

Arcenal immediately reported the incident to the MENRO and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, prompting the deployment of a team to assess the bird and provide first aid to stabilize its condition.

Singcol reminded the public of Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits killing, harming, or inflicting injury on wildlife.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List classifies the White-bellied Sea Eagle as “Least Concern,” meaning it currently faces a lower risk of extinction.

While its global population is considered stable, local populations — particularly in Southeast Asia and parts of Australia — are declining due to human disturbance and habitat loss.

In the Philippines, as well as in India, Southeast Asia and Australia, White-bellied Sea Eagles are typically found in coastal areas, major waterways and islands.

Singcol said the rescued bird has been turned over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Ormoc for proper care, monitoring, and rehabilitation, before being transferred to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Palo for further treatment.