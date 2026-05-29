Fisherman rescues wounded eagle in Leyte

The fisherman immediately informed the MENRO and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, which dispatched a team to assess and provide first aid treatment to stabilize its condition.

Singcol reminded the public of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits killing, destroying, and inflicting injury on wildlife.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List classifies the White Sea Eagle under “least concern” due to its lower risk of extinction.

While its global population remains stable enough to avoid imminent extinction, local populations — especially in Southeast Asia and parts of Australia — are declining primarily due to human disturbance and habitat loss.

In the Philippines, as well as throughout India, Southeast Asia, and Australia, White Sea Eagles are usually found in coastal areas, major waterways, and islands.

Singcol said the rescued bird has been turned over to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Ormoc for proper care, monitoring, and rehabilitation. It will then be turned over to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Palo town for treatment and rehabilitation.

Singcol also urged the public to continue reporting wildlife sightings and incidents to proper authorities to ensure the protection and preservation of the country’s rich biodiversity.