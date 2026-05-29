Filipino workers honored for innovation

“To our TOWER awardees, the seven in front of us, thank you to all of you — Filipinos who not only serve but create, who not only work hard but improve. Your stories are etched in sweat, grit, and imagination,” Rotary Club of Manila president Raoul C. Creencia said.

“You remind us that true intelligence is not only confined to titles or ranks, but revealed in the ability to see a problem and dare to introduce a solution,” he added.

This year’s honorees came from Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing Inc., Zenith Foods Corp., Global 3D Systems Inc., Dole Philippines Inc., DENSO Philippines Corp. and Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines.

Among the awardees was Jansen “Jans” Angeles of Zenith Foods, whose waste-management innovation for sausage production lines generated cumulative savings of more than P9 million while improving wastewater management and operational efficiency.

Roberto “Bob” Bismonte of Global 3D Systems was recognized for helping pioneer locally designed industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers, reducing acquisition costs by as much as 55 percent while advancing the country’s additive manufacturing capabilities.

At Dole Philippines, Renato “Boyax” Lopez developed an automated cup inverter system that reduced manual handling and improved productivity, resulting in savings of more than P7.6 million. Fellow Dole employee Rowena “Weng” Gumban was honored for redesigning processing-line operations, reducing manpower requirements and generating savings exceeding P9.2 million.

Jose Luis “Jolo” Millena of DENSO Philippines was cited for creating an automated nutrient-dosing system for hydroponic farming, applying engineering solutions to improve agricultural efficiency and crop consistency.

Norvin Adang of Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines received recognition for developing a locally sourced organic lubricant alternative using coconut by-products, reducing maintenance costs and generating annual savings of more than P1.6 million.

Meanwhile, Jerry Dalioan of Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing was recognized for his sustained operational contributions and commitment to continuous process improvement in the manufacturing sector.

TOWER Awards 2026 Chairman Jesus M. Pineda Jr. underscored the role of workers in driving economic growth despite rapid technological advancements.

“When we speak of economic growth, the headlines often focus on CEOs, foreign investment, and stock market trends. But those of us in this room know the truth — the true engine of our economy does not beat in the boardroom, it beats on the factory floor,” Pineda said.

“Despite the rise of artificial intelligence and new innovative technologies in the global environment, the dedication and skill of our workers in the manufacturing industry remain essential,” he added.

“Technology may enhance our tools, but it is the Filipino worker who truly drives our industries forward with their heart, craftsmanship and resilience.”