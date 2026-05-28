Filipino workers honored for innovation, industry excellence

“To our TOWER awardees, the seven in front of us, thank you to all of you — Filipinos who not only serve but create, who not only work hard but improve. Your stories are etched in sweat, grit, and imagination,” Rotary Club of Manila President Raoul C. Creencia said.

“You remind us that true intelligence is not only confined to titles or ranks, but revealed in the ability to see a problem and dare to introduce a solution,” he added.

This year’s honorees included workers from Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing, Inc., Zenith Foods Corporation, Global 3D Systems, Inc., Dole Philippines, Inc., DENSO Philippines Corporation and Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines.

Among the awardees was Jansen “Jans” Angeles of Zenith Foods, whose waste-management innovation for sausage production lines generated cumulative savings exceeding P9 million while improving wastewater management and operational efficiency.

Roberto “Bob” Bismonte of Global 3D Systems was recognized for helping pioneer locally designed industrial-grade SLA 3D printers, reducing acquisition costs by as much as 55 percent while advancing Philippine additive manufacturing capabilities.

At Dole Philippines, Renato “Boyax” Lopez developed an automated cup inverter system that reduced manual handling and improved productivity, generating over P7.6 million in savings. Fellow Dole employee Rowena “Weng” Gumban was also honored for redesigning processing line operations that cut manpower requirements and produced savings exceeding P9.2 million.

Jose Luis “Jolo” Millena of DENSO Philippines received recognition for creating an automated nutrient dosing system for hydroponic farming, applying engineering solutions to improve agricultural efficiency and crop consistency.

Norvin Adang of Franklin Baker Company of the Philippines was cited for developing a locally sourced organic lubricant alternative using coconut by-products, lowering maintenance costs and generating annual savings of more than P1.6 million.

Meanwhile, Jerry Dalioan of Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing was recognized for his consistent operational contributions and commitment to continuous process improvement within the manufacturing sector.

“When we speak of economic growth, the headlines often focus on CEOs, foreign investment, and stock market trends. But those of us in this room know the truth — the true engine of our economy does not beat in the boardroom, it beats on the factory floor,” said TOWER Awards 2026 Chairman Jesus M. Pineda Jr.

“Despite the rise of artificial intelligence and new innovative technologies in the global environment, the dedication and skill of our workers in the manufacturing industry remain essential,” Pineda added.

“Technology may enhance our tools, but it is the Filipino worker who truly drives our industries forward with their heart, craftsmanship, and resilience,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Manila said the honorees embodied the values of excellence, innovation, integrity and service, demonstrating that meaningful industrial progress often comes from workers closest to day-to-day operations.

The organization added that the awardees’ stories reflected the ingenuity, resilience and discipline of Filipino workers whose practical innovations continue to strengthen industries and uplift the dignity of labor.