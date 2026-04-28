ATRAM launches Nasdaq income feeder fund

The product is designed to provide monthly income by investing in companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index while employing a covered call strategy to generate additional returns.

Strategy anchored on volatility

During the briefing, ATRAM and its partners emphasized that the fund seeks to address a common investor dilemma — how to stay invested in high-growth technology stocks while managing income needs.

The strategy involves investing in a target fund, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF, which generates income by selling call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index. Premiums earned from these options form the core of the fund’s cash flow, allowing for regular distributions.

Unlike traditional equity funds that rely mainly on price appreciation, the structure is designed to convert market volatility into income, potentially offering a more consistent return profile across varying market conditions.

“Investors today are no longer choosing between growth and income — they want both,” said Miguel Liboro, head of Products at ATRAM Trust Corporation.

“This Fund allows investors to stay invested in the Nasdaq while generating income from market movements. By converting volatility to cash flow, it helps investors remain invested across market cycles.”

Industry and partner insights

Speakers at the launch included representatives from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, who outlined the fund’s income strategy and pointed to growing demand for investments that combine growth exposure with regular cash flow.

They highlighted how covered call strategies have gained traction globally, particularly in periods of sideways or volatile markets, where traditional growth investing may face headwinds.