Expanded 4PH projects to benefit 7K Ilonggos

More than 7,000 Ilonggos, including informal settler families and low-income earners, are set to benefit from two housing projects launched Thursday under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the concrete pouring ceremonies for the Iloilo Residences and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex, marking the start of construction.
The Iloilo Residences in Barangay Sambag will feature two seven-story buildings with 362 housing units under the rental housing component of the Expanded 4PH Program. Meanwhile, the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex will consist of 13 ten-story buildings with 1,677 condominium units for working-class residents.
“Patunay ang mga proyektong ito sa Iloilo City sa mas pinaigting na pagsusulong ng DHSUD sa Expanded 4PH alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. na walang Pilipinong maiiwan sa programang pabahay,” Aliling said.