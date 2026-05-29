Expanded 4PH projects to benefit 7K Ilonggos

More than 7,000 Ilonggos, including informal settler families and low-income earners, are set to benefit from two housing projects launched Thursday under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the concrete pouring ceremonies for the Iloilo Residences and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex, marking the start of construction.