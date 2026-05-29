Tourism MSMEs get boost from DOT-Mastercard partnership

The partnership has already generated more than P6.3 million in sales through merchant-driven activations, benefiting businesses involved in travel, dining, and cultural experiences.

To strengthen its tourism planning efforts, the DOT is using Mastercard's Destinations by SpendingPulse platform, which provides aggregated and anonymized spending data to help track tourist behavior, identify emerging markets, and direct demand toward underserved destinations.

Local operators, artisans, and restaurants in Metro Manila, Baguio, Bohol, Bicol, and Ilocos have also been integrated into the Mastercard Priceless Program, a global platform that promotes curated cultural and culinary experiences to international and domestic cardholders.

The DOT said the partnership seeks to ensure that the benefits of a growing and digitally enabled tourism industry reach local communities and small businesses that form the backbone of the sector.