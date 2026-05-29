DoLE resumes 5-day workweek

The agency adopted a compressed workweek following Memorandum Circular 114, which directed government offices to implement energy conservation measures amid global market volatility.

“As the primary responsible agency for labor standards and social protection, and to satisfy the non-impediment clause of MC 114 and to fulfill the Department’s statutory mandate to the public, the interim four-day compressed workweek arrangement is hereby revoked, and the standard five-day workweek structure is formally restored,” the memorandum stated.

DoLE reported that electricity consumption fell from 113,560 kilowatt-hours in February to 100,720 kilowatt-hours in March. Fuel consumption also declined by about 970 liters during the same period.

The department said it would continue implementing energy conservation measures despite the return to a regular workweek.