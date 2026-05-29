Baguio City Hall returns to five-day workweek starting 1 June

The city government said the move aims to ensure the continuous and efficient delivery of public services and align local operations with standard government work schedules.

Executive Order No. 31 was implemented in compliance with a presidential directive on nationwide energy conservation efforts during the energy emergency. Beginning 16 March 2026, most City Hall offices shifted to a compressed schedule from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., four days a week, while emergency response units continued operating under regular arrangements.

Officials said returning to the traditional workweek is necessary to better serve residents and maintain accessibility to government services during regular working days.