Baguio City Hall returns to five-day workweek starting 1 June

BAGUIO CITY — The city government will resume its regular five-day workweek beginning 1 June, ending the compressed workweek arrangement implemented earlier this year as part of energy conservation measures.
Under Executive Order No. 69, series of 2026, all City Hall offices will return to standard operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The order repeals Executive Order No. 31 and its supplemental guidelines, which authorized a four-day workweek for most local government offices.
The city government said the move aims to ensure the continuous and efficient delivery of public services and align local operations with standard government work schedules.
Executive Order No. 31 was implemented in compliance with a presidential directive on nationwide energy conservation efforts during the energy emergency. Beginning 16 March 2026, most City Hall offices shifted to a compressed schedule from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., four days a week, while emergency response units continued operating under regular arrangements.
Officials said returning to the traditional workweek is necessary to better serve residents and maintain accessibility to government services during regular working days.