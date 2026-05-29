DA drafts pork import rules amid inflation fears

“The IRR will seek a careful balance between protecting consumers from high prices, safeguarding the viability of local hog producers, and honoring the country’s international trade commitments,” Tiu Laurel said.

Under EO 116, the pork import allocation was increased by 150,000 metric tons to 204,210 metric tons following prolonged supply constraints caused by African Swine Fever (ASF), which continues to affect domestic hog production.

Of the additional allocation, 30,000 metric tons will be reserved for meat processors, while 120,000 metric tons will be allocated to Food Terminal Inc. and the KADIWA ng Pangulo program to help boost supply and temper retail prices.

The move comes as the government faces mounting inflation risks triggered by rising global oil prices amid the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Higher fuel costs have increased transport, logistics and food expenses, raising concerns over another surge in headline inflation.

The DA said it also recognizes concerns from the local hog sector that increased pork imports could reduce tariff revenues intended to fund the proposed Animal Industry Development and Competitiveness Act, which seeks to allocate P20 billion annually for livestock development.

“We understand the concerns being raised by the local swine industry, especially after years of battling ASF and elevated production costs,” Tiu Laurel said.

“What we plan to pursue is a calibrated approach where imports temporarily address supply gaps while the government continues investing in rebuilding domestic hog production capacity, strengthening biosecurity, and improving long-term industry resilience,” he added.