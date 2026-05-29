CDC workers listed under YAKAP health program

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has launched the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) for employees within the freeport and their families, aiming to strengthen access to primary healthcare and promote a healthier workforce.
The initiative was officially introduced during the launch of the PhilHealth-accredited YAKAP clinic held at the CDC Auditorium, Clark Parade Ground in Angeles City on 25 May under the “YAKAP para sa Manggagawa” program.
The clinic offers primary care services such as health screening, medical consultation, laboratory tests, prescriptions and access to essential medicines, including coverage under PhilHealth’s expanded benefits.
Present during the launch were PhilHealth acting vice president Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, acting branch manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo, Retired Police Major General Lina Castillo Sarmiento, CDC officials Ma. Zoraida G. Carmello and Roberto Ortiz, and PhilHealth Angeles head Robert C. Padron, who all expressed support for the program.
Ret. PMG Sarmiento said CDC is targeting to enroll more than 24,000 Clark workers into the YAKAP program, with continued access to essential medicines through GAMOT pharmacies nationwide.