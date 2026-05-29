CDC workers listed under YAKAP health program

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has launched the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) for employees within the freeport and their families, aiming to strengthen access to primary healthcare and promote a healthier workforce.

The initiative was officially introduced during the launch of the PhilHealth-accredited YAKAP clinic held at the CDC Auditorium, Clark Parade Ground in Angeles City on 25 May under the “YAKAP para sa Manggagawa” program.