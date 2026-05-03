AIC, CAAP hone staff as future leaders

Aside from this, additional sessions are scheduled to accommodate more participants, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing collaboration, improving project execution, and aligning both organizations with evolving industry demands.

“This initiative goes beyond training — it is about building a shared language for execution and strengthening alignment across our organizations. As Philippine aviation continues to evolve, AIC Airports’ ability to deliver complex projects efficiently and collaboratively will be critical to sustaining long-term competitiveness,” said AIC vice president and head of Airports Rafael Aboitiz.

For his part, CAAP director general Lt. Gen. Raul L. del Rosario, AFP (Ret.) emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying: “This is where partnerships become essential. We would like to express our sincerest thanks to Aboitiz InfraCapital for sponsoring and supporting this learning initiative.”

“Their commitment to capacity building reflects not only corporate leadership but also a genuine partnership in nation-building. This is the type of collaboration that has lasting impact not only between our institutions but also for the public that we all serve,” he added.

Designed to strengthen foundational project management capabilities, the program moved beyond administrative tracking to equip participants with practical tools to lead teams and manage complex projects more effectively.

The training also aimed to re-acquaint participants with project management as a tool for efficiency tracking; identify and address common challenges in initiating and sustaining complex projects, and develop performance metrics aligned with evolving operational requirements.

The exercises, led by project leadership and capacity building expert Jovenir Batacain, reflect a shift in project leadership approaches — where success is not only defined by technical proficiency, but also by the ability to apply structured thinking and sound decision-making in dynamic environments.

At its core, the initiative emphasizes co-ownership and mutual learning, positioning both AIC Airports and CAAP as active partners in capability-building rather than participants in a one-way training model.