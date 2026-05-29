Business pessimism deepens amid energy crisis — BSP

“This was driven by concerns that higher inflation could raise firms’ operating costs and erode households’ purchasing power,” the central bank said.

A negative CI indicates that more respondents are pessimistic than optimistic about the economy, underscoring persistent business concerns amid the ongoing energy shock.

Business confidence had already remained subdued at the start of the year as lingering concerns over the flood control scandal continued to weigh on sentiment.

CI plunges -24.3 percent in March

Although confidence posted a modest rebound in February, the onset of the Middle East conflict caused the CI to plunge to -24.3 percent in March, a 32.5-percentage-point decline.

April saw the first- and second-round effects of the global oil shock spread further across the domestic economy. Headline inflation accelerated to a three-year high of 7.2 percent, driven largely by triple-digit fuel prices that pushed up transportation costs, while higher food and fertilizer prices also reflected the broader impact of the conflict.

The same month, the BSP became one of the first central banks in the region to raise interest rates in response to the energy shock. It also rolled out relief measures aimed at protecting borrowers and financial institutions from the broader effects of the national energy emergency.

On Friday, the BSP said that businesses also expect inflation to remain elevated, with average 12-month-ahead inflation expectations exceeding the central bank’s 4.0-percent upper tolerance threshold.