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BoC seizes P841-M counterfeit goods

BoC seizes P841-M counterfeit goods
PHOTO courtesy of Bureau of Customs PH﻿/FB
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Customs agents seized an estimated P841 million worth of counterfeit luxury goods during a raid at a warehouse in Valenzuela City, the Bureau of Customs disclosed.

The operation was launched after the bureau received a tip regarding illicit storage at the facility. Following surveillance and verification, joint enforcement teams executed a letter of autority at the warehouse on 10 April.

BoC seizes P841-M counterfeit goods
P841M counterfeit goods seized in Valenzuela City

An official inventory of the facility revealed 1,460 boxes of perfumes and 364 boxes of lotions bearing counterfeit markings of prominent international brands, including Jo Malone, Versace and Cetaphil.

The warehouse was sealed and secured by customs personnel with assistance from the Philippine Coast Guard pending further investigation. A warrant of seizure and detention was issued on 28 April.

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Valenzuela warehouse raid Philippines
fake luxury perfumes Philippines
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