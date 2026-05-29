BoC seizes P841-M counterfeit goods

Customs agents seized an estimated P841 million worth of counterfeit luxury goods during a raid at a warehouse in Valenzuela City, the Bureau of Customs disclosed.
The operation was launched after the bureau received a tip regarding illicit storage at the facility. Following surveillance and verification, joint enforcement teams executed a letter of autority at the warehouse on 10 April.
An official inventory of the facility revealed 1,460 boxes of perfumes and 364 boxes of lotions bearing counterfeit markings of prominent international brands, including Jo Malone, Versace and Cetaphil.
The warehouse was sealed and secured by customs personnel with assistance from the Philippine Coast Guard pending further investigation. A warrant of seizure and detention was issued on 28 April.