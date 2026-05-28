P841M counterfeit goods seized in Valenzuela City

After getting a Letter of Authority, the joint operatives proceeded to the said warehouse on 10 April 2026, leading to the discovery of suspected infringing goods.

Based on the official inventory, a total of 1,460 boxes of perfumes and 364 boxes of lotions bearing markings of various international brands, including Jo Malone, Versace, and Cetaphil, among others, were found.

Possible violations include Republic Act No. 8293, otherwise known as the “Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines,” particularly Section 118 (F) on infringing goods as defined under the Intellectual Property Code and related laws, and Section 1113 on property subject to seizure and forfeiture, in relation to Section 1400 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

The warehouse was sealed and secured by customs personnel with the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), for further investigation. A Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) was likewise issued on 28 April 2026.

The BOC stressed that these unlawful activities distort fair competition and that its enforcement efforts remain focused on protecting legitimate trade and disrupting illicit supply chains.

The operation likewise underscores the BOC’s sustained enforcement efforts in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to intensify the campaign against illicit trade and strengthen border protection.

Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno lauded District Collector Geoffrey de Vera of the Manila International Container Port (MICP) and the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS-MICP), together with partner enforcement agencies, for their coordinated efforts. He emphasized the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations in identifying and neutralizing illicit trade activities and reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to sustained border protection and proactive enforcement against smuggling and related violations.