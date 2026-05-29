Benavidez honored at Asia-Pacific food summit

At the DA, Benavidez leads policy and regulatory initiatives as head of the secretariat of the department’s oversight panel on the issuance of regulations, which was established in line with the Anti-Red Tape Act.

Beyond her role in the agriculture department, she also serves as chairperson of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ Commission on Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, becoming the first Filipino elected to the position.

The APFRAS summit serves as a regional platform for discussions on food safety management, international standards, regulatory science and emerging challenges affecting global food systems under the organization’s APFRAS 2.0 vision.

Delegates from South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, China, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei participated in the summit’s high-level discussions and collaborative dialogues.

Observer countries and international organizations including the United States, Canada, Peru, Chile, Malaysia, the Codex Alimentarius Commission, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization also joined the event.

The summit featured discussions on next-generation risk assessment systems, global Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) standards, and food safety management for international events.