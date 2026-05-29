Belmonte opens applications for city-wide scholarship program

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the funding allocated for the program represents a long-term investment in the city’s youth.

“In QC, we believe that education remains the strongest tool we can give our youth to achieve their dreams,” Belmonte said. “Through the Quezon City Scholarship Program, we are not only supporting them financially, we are also shaping the nation’s future leaders and changemakers.”

City data shows the program has assisted more than 50,000 students since 2019, including 9,377 new applicants last year alone.