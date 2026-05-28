QC gov’t accepts applications for city-wide scholarship program

“In QC, we believe that education remains the strongest tool we can give our youth to achieve their dreams. Through the Quezon City Scholarship Program, we are not only supporting them financially, we are also shaping the nation’s future leaders and changemakers,” Belmonte said.

Under the Quezon City Scholarship Program (QCSP), residents along with QCitizen ID holders are eligible to apply through the city government’s eServices website as long as they are not members of other scholarship projects.

Based on the local government unit’s statistics since 2019, the initiative has assisted over 50,000 students with a total of 9,377 new applicants just last year.

It also mentioned that the primary beneficiary of the program were collegiate students, comprising 93.84 percent of total scholars with 88.93 percent coming from low-income families.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, a total of 15,108 students were said to have already graduated and pursued professions in different fields.

According to Quezon City Youth Development Office head Dr. Eddilyn Dividina, the city government has made active efforts to expand its program in order to cater to more beneficiaries.

“The Quezon City Scholarship Program remains committed to reaching more young QCitizens. We continue to go to the communities and schools to guarantee that students who need assistance are supported and given the opportunity to pursue their education,” Dividina said.

As part of the program’s expansion, a scholarship subcategory labeled as the Manuel L. Quezon Filipino Language and Literature Scholarship Program was introduced to pave the way for college students looking to pursue Filipino culture and literature in their studies.

Belmonte reiterated that the advancements that it has made with regards to its program marks their continued commitment to pursue inclusive development in the city.

“Every QC scholar represents a family given hope and a brighter future through education. As we continue expanding this program, we remain committed to ensuring that no deserving student is left behind because of financial limitations,” she said.