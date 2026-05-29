Ballet Manila brings full-length 'Paquita' to Philippine stage

From gala excerpt to full production

The idea for the production emerged after Ballet Manila presented an excerpt from Paquita during its Pearl Gala in March 2025. Inspired by the audience response, Macuja Elizalde explored the ballet's complete narrative and concluded that a two-act version would be both artistically rewarding and achievable for the company.

To ensure the choreography remained distinctly her own, she deliberately avoided watching existing productions, choosing instead to build the ballet from scratch. She developed the work "chapter by chapter" before refining it in the studio with her dancers.

A story made for Filipino audiences

Although the ballet's grand divertissement is a staple of the classical repertoire, full-length productions are rarely staged. Macuja Elizalde believes the story's dramatic themes will resonate with Filipino audiences because of its similarities to a telenovela.

Set in Spain, the ballet follows Paquita, a young Romani woman who prevents an assassination attempt against French officer Lucien. As the story unfolds, she discovers her noble lineage, allowing the pair to overcome social barriers and pursue their romance.

Showcasing Ballet Manila's dancers

The production draws on Ballet Manila's 40-member ensemble and the company's strong foundation in the Russian ballet tradition.

Principal dancers Abigail Oliveiro and Joshua Enciso will alternate in the lead roles alongside soloists Shamira Drapete and John David Andes. Oliveiro described the creative process as highly collaborative, noting that the role has allowed her to explore a lighter and more playful side of her artistry.

Balancing virtuosity and comedy

Beyond its technical demands, Paquita aims to offer audiences an entertaining theatrical experience. The artistic team hopes to balance classical virtuosity with humor, romance, and memorable storytelling.

Macuja Elizalde expressed hope that audiences will leave the theater moved by the love story, entertained by the comedy, and humming the ballet's score long after the curtain falls.

Tickets and schedule details are available through Ballet Manila and TicketWorld.