REP brings together Nonie Buencamino, Nelsito Gomez for 'La Mancha'

If you’ve been looking for a reason to believe in the "impossible" again, Repertory Philippines (REP) has a major reason to head to the theater this June. They are bringing the legendary story of Don Quixote to life in a revitalized production of Man of La Mancha, and the lineup is enough to get any theater lover talking.
This 2026 staging is particularly special because it marks the grand musical theater return of Nonie Buencamino. Following his 2025 Gawad Buhay Best Actor win, Buencamino steps into the dual roles of Miguel de Cervantes and Alonso Quijano. He is exactly the kind of performer you want leading a mission to restore honor and beauty to a world that can sometimes feel a bit too cynical.
While the play is a beloved classic, REP is ensuring it speaks directly to today's audience by putting Nelsito Gomez in the director’s chair. Gomez has earned a reputation for taking literary giants—from Shakespeare to Goethe—and making them feel electric and relevant. Under his guidance, the quest for the "Impossible Dream" is set to feel more intimate and urgent.
The stage will be packed with talent, featuring acclaimed classical singer Katrine Sunga as Aldonza and the versatile Marvin Ong as the iconic Sancho Panza. They are joined by a stellar ensemble including Tarek El Tayech, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, and Alfredo Reyes, all working under an artistic team led by musical director Farley Asuncion and set designer Julio Garcia.
REP President Mindy Perez-Rubio notes that this production remains very close to her heart as one of her all-time favorite musicals. Regarding the timing of the show, she explains:
“In a moment when it’s easy to grow weary or guarded, Don Quixote invites us, in his quirky ‘quixotic’ manner, to hold fast to courage, imagination, and the possibility of something better. Guided by an extraordinary team led by Nelsito Gomez and Nonie Buencamino, we’ve shaped a production that feels both intimate and urgent.”
The production runs for only four weekends, from 5 to 28 June, at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are currently available through Ticketworld and Ticket2Me, priced at ₱3,000 for Orchestra Center and ₱2,500 for Orchestra Side.
If you happen to live or work in Eastwood, you can even head over to the REP Box Office near SuperPark for a special resident discount. It’s a limited window to catch a legendary story told through a very modern lens, so it's best to secure those seats early.