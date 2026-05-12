REP brings together Nonie Buencamino, Nelsito Gomez for 'La Mancha'

Why this story matters now

REP President Mindy Perez-Rubio notes that this production remains very close to her heart as one of her all-time favorite musicals. Regarding the timing of the show, she explains:

“In a moment when it’s easy to grow weary or guarded, Don Quixote invites us, in his quirky ‘quixotic’ manner, to hold fast to courage, imagination, and the possibility of something better. Guided by an extraordinary team led by Nelsito Gomez and Nonie Buencamino, we’ve shaped a production that feels both intimate and urgent.”

Plan your visit to La Mancha

The production runs for only four weekends, from 5 to 28 June, at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. Tickets are currently available through Ticketworld and Ticket2Me, priced at ₱3,000 for Orchestra Center and ₱2,500 for Orchestra Side.

If you happen to live or work in Eastwood, you can even head over to the REP Box Office near SuperPark for a special resident discount. It’s a limited window to catch a legendary story told through a very modern lens, so it's best to secure those seats early.