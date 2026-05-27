SM City Baguio joins energy-saving campaign

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio joins the Oras Natin sa Efficiency (O.N.E.) campaign, a joint initiative by the Department of Energy (DOE) and SM Supermalls aimed at promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.
The nationwide campaign encourages the public to turn off non-essential lights and unplug unused appliances every Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
According to the DOE, regular energy conservation reduces carbon footprints and helps mitigate the economic impact of rising global energy costs. The program aims to establish energy conservation as a weekly habit to reduce pressure on the power grid, lower electricity bills, and secure the energy supply.
SM City Baguio conducted a symbolic switch-off of its non-essential lights to promote mindful energy consumption. Through its green movement campaign, the mall operator continues to implement sustainability initiatives that encourage the public to conserve resources through routine actions.
According to SM City Baguio, the initiative demonstrates how small, daily conservation efforts can contribute to long-term energy sustainability across communities nationwide.