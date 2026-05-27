SM City Baguio joins energy-saving campaign

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio joins the Oras Natin sa Efficiency (O.N.E.) campaign, a joint initiative by the Department of Energy (DOE) and SM Supermalls aimed at promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.

​The nationwide campaign encourages the public to turn off non-essential lights and unplug unused appliances every Saturday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

According to the DOE, regular energy conservation reduces carbon footprints and helps mitigate the economic impact of rising global energy costs. The program aims to establish energy conservation as a weekly habit to reduce pressure on the power grid, lower electricity bills, and secure the energy supply.