Asia Art Archive expands 25th anniversary programs

As part of Hong Kong International Archives Week 2026, AAA and the Hong Kong Archives Society will co-organize two public talks during the Archives Expo on 6 June. The discussions will bring together archive professionals and artists to examine archival methodologies and the role of archives in artistic production.

The program will continue on 7 June with a workshop on preserving analogue tapes, along with guided tours of AAA’s library and D-Lab, offering participants a closer look at the organization’s archival and digitization work.

AAA will also conclude its anniversary exhibition series with At 25: Artists’ Early Worlds, Part II, opening on 24 July and running until 31 October at the organization’s library.

The exhibition features artists Salima Hashmi, Holly Lee, Bahc Yiso and Raqs Media Collective, showcasing archival materials, artworks and new commissions that explore the formative years of artists and the broader roles they play as educators, writers and advocates.

In July, AAA will launch the Archiving Handbook, an introductory guide designed to help artists and art spaces preserve their archives and legacies.

Drawing from AAA’s 25 years of experience, the handbook outlines key preservation principles and incorporates feedback gathered through a year-long series of archiving workshops conducted with art schools and communities in Hong Kong, Chengdu, Macau, Hangzhou and Riyadh.