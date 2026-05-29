AMD taps Qualcomm veteran to lead APJ sales

AMD has appointed technology industry veteran Vinay Awasthi as senior vice president for Sales in Asia Pacific and Japan, reinforcing its leadership team in one of the company’s fastest-growing regions.

Based in Singapore, Awasthi will oversee AMD’s regional sales strategy and execution, focusing on customer engagement, OEM and channel partnerships, and go-to-market initiatives across cloud, enterprise, AI, commercial, and consumer segments. Before joining AMD, he served as senior vice president and Global head of Compute Sales at Qualcomm and previously spent more than two decades in leadership roles at HP.