AmCham backs customs rules for cable vessels

The business group said streamlined customs procedures for these highly specialized vessels would help strengthen the Philippines’ position as a regional digital and connectivity hub while improving the country’s attractiveness to investors.

AmCham also backed efforts to align customs procedures with the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and international best practices, particularly in facilitating the timely installation, maintenance and repair of submarine cable systems.

“As the BOC moves toward finalization and implementation of the measure, AmCham respectfully offers targeted refinements,” the chamber said.

Among its recommendations was a clearer and more standardized approach for security requirements tied to the temporary admission of vessels. AmCham noted that the current requirement for proof of posting a security equivalent to 100 percent of duties, taxes and other charges could create valuation uncertainty and operational delays.

The group proposed a more clearly defined or capped methodology to improve predictability and ease implementation.

AmCham also recommended extending the allowable short-term presence period for ICLRVs to 30 days, with an option for another 30-day extension, citing the time-sensitive and weather-dependent nature of cable repair and installation operations.

The chamber said the proposed refinements would strengthen operational efficiency while maintaining effective customs administration and regulatory oversight.

AmCham added that it remains prepared to support government efforts to advance policies that enhance the Philippines’ competitiveness and reliability as an investment-friendly digital connectivity hub.