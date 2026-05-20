BoC creates office for top importers

Under the order, the office will serve as the Bureau’s central coordinating authority and primary point of contact for top importers, exporters and third parties involved in customs-related operations.

Central coordinating office

“The TIO will serve as the BoC’s central coordinating office and primary point of contact for top importers, exporters, and key third parties engaged in customs-related operations. The Office is expected to strengthen coordination, facilitate the resolution of operational concerns, and support the secure and seamless movement of goods,” the Bureau said.

The BoC said the office would help facilitate the import and export of goods, simplify customs procedures, address operational issues and minimize customs transaction costs.

Top importers

The order defines top importers as BoC-accredited importers that significantly contribute to national trade flow based on duties and taxes paid, transaction frequency, compliance record and economic significance. The category also includes subsidiaries, affiliates and participants under the Super Green Lane and Authorized Economic Operator programs.

The Top Importers Office is mandated to coordinate with collection districts and concerned offices to facilitate the movement of goods and implement trade facilitation initiatives. It will also establish risk-based criteria in identifying top importers, considering the volume and value of imports, compliance history and contribution to national development and revenue generation.

The Bureau may suspend or remove importers from the roster for customs violations or failure to meet eligibility criteria.

The BoC said the establishment of the office supports its mandate under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act as well as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act.