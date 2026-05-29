842 Zambaleños get educational assistance from Provincial Government

According to Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., included in the 842 beneficiaries are 625 students taking up Masters Degree, 199 students taking up Doctorate Degree, 2 Latin Honors, and 1 Topnotcher.

Supervising Cooperative Development Specialist Albert M. Aquino Jr., representing the governor, led the distribution and gave an inspirational message to the beneficiaries.

Ebdane said the aim of the program is to continuously support teachers and students in their endeavor to finish their education with honors and achieve their dreams.

The Handog Edukasyon of the provincial government of Zambales is a project by Ebdane, which aims to provide deserving beneficiaries with educational assistance and become future leaders of the province.

The scholastic statistics in Zambales indicate a strong performing public school system with DepEd Division reports showing a Cohort-Survival Rate of 94.86% and a Promotion Rate of 95.72%.

The province’s basic literacy rate aligns with regional averages, while recent curriculum expansions support local academic advancement.