Zambales launches Sports Clinic Program

He added, “Bilang bahagi ng patuloy na pagsusulong ng disiplina at kahusayan sa larangan ng isports, opisyal nang inilunsad ng Provincial Sports Development Office (PSDO), sa pangunguna ni G. Jade Ballesteros, ang Sports Clinic Program—programa ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales sa pamumuno ng inyong lingkod na nakatuon sa paglinang ng kakayahan ng kabataang Zambaleño.”

The Sports Clinic Program was formally launched at the Gymnasium of the Sports Complex in the capitol town of Iba, Zambales on May 2, 2026. The launching showed various trainings in sports such as Wushu Sanda, Wrestling, Boxing, Chess, Table Tennis and Karate.

Ebdane said that with this program, the provincial government aims to further improve the talent of the Zambaleño youth in sports, and establish a strong foundation of sports in the province.

During the 2026 CLRAA, Zambales showed significant growth, rising from 11th place in 2024 and 3rd place in 2025 to their current runner-up status.

In Pencak Silat, first-time athletes won 11 out of 16 available gold medals; in swimming and athletics, the athletes here earned 11 gold medals each, marking a major improvement from previous years.

In the game of volleyball, Zambales National High School (ZNHS) Wildcats were crowned champions in the Secondary Girls category, with Venus Anne De Guia named Tournament MVP.

In the pole vault competition, despite competing for the first time, Zambales secured gold in the secondary girls' division.