Anne Curtis stuns with C-drama heartthrob Zhang Linghe in New York

Held in the heart of Times Square, the GucciCore show served as creative director Demna’s grand unveiling of the brand’s Cruise 2027 collection. Massive LED billboards lit up the city as celebrities, fashion insiders, and global ambassadors filled the front row, making the event one of the fashion world’s most talked-about showcases this year.

But for many Asian fans online, one of the biggest highlights was seeing Anne Curtis effortlessly share the spotlight with Zhang Linghe — the Chinese actor currently dominating the C-drama scene and winning over viewers worldwide.

Zhang Linghe has steadily risen as one of China’s most sought-after leading men, thanks to his striking visuals, calm charisma, and emotionally layered performances.

He recently gained even wider international recognition for his role as Xie Zheng in the hit historical romance drama Pursuit of Jade.

In the series, Zhang plays a disgraced marquis seeking revenge after years of betrayal and political turmoil. His story takes an unexpected turn after meeting a butcher’s daughter who saves him, leading to a marriage of convenience that slowly blossoms into love amid war, royal conflict, and court intrigue. Fans praised the actor for bringing both intensity and vulnerability to the role, helping make Pursuit of Jade one of the most talked-about dramas among C-drama viewers.

Before Pursuit of Jade, Zhang Linghe had already built a loyal fanbase through several successful dramas. He appeared in the breakout hit Love Like the Galaxy, where viewers admired his regal visuals and commanding presence in the historical romance series starring Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi.

He also won over audiences in the romantic drama My Little Happiness, where he played a brilliant neurosurgeon whose soft and devoted personality made him an instant “green flag” male lead favorite online.

Fantasy drama fans also recognize him from Story of Kunning Palace, where his performance further cemented his status as a rising prince of historical dramas. Meanwhile, his roles in Best Thing and The Dark Lens showcased his versatility across romance and suspense genres.

With his growing popularity across Asia, Zhang Linghe’s appearance at GucciCore drew massive attention online, especially among fans thrilled to see him interacting with international stars like Anne Curtis.

Meanwhile, Anne Curtis once again proved why she remains one of the Philippines’ strongest fashion forces on the global stage. From Hollywood appearances to luxury fashion events, the actress has consistently represented Filipino style internationally — and her “GucciCore” appearance only adds another iconic moment to that growing list.

The event also gathered some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion, including Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian.

Still, for many fans online, seeing Anne Curtis and Zhang Linghe together at “GucciCore” felt like the ultimate Asian pop culture crossover — one that instantly broke the Internet.