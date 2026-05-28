Thrown under the bus

The Palace exposed its playbook for the national budget scandal under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by turning former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman into a sacrificial lamb.

During the second round of oral arguments on 21 April, Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe argued before the Supreme Court that President Marcos need not personally approve the release of Unprogrammed Appropriations (UA).

The discussion centered on the release of UA funds once “excess funds” had supposedly been established.

In the 2024 budget, the Department of Finance extracted P89.9 billion from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and another P107 billion from the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.